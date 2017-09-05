Kerry showcased to international journalists and bloggers this week

A group of international journalists and bloggers with a combined audience reach of 3.5 million are touring Kerry this week.

The journalists – hailing from Canada, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany and India – are on a visit hosted by Fáilte Ireland, in conjunction with sister agency Tourism Ireland.

The tour of Cork and Kerry aims to show all that can be found on the doorstep of Cork Airport in the Southwest.

The group will visit many iconic sites, including Skellig Michael, the Staigue stone fort, the village of Waterville and Valentia Island.