Kerry Senior Teams To Be Announced Tonight

The Kerry Teams to play Clare in the Munster Senior Football Semi-final and Meath in Hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup will be announced tonight.

The footballers will begin the defence of their Munster title on Sunday while the hurlers will be first into action tomorrow afternoon.

Kerry Hurling Manager, Fintan o’Connor says he has some injury concerns for the must-win game.





Tune into Radio Kerry after the 9 o’clock news tonight when Leona Twiss from Kerry County Board will announce the starting 15 for both the Kerry Football and Hurling teams.