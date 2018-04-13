Kerry Senior Hurler Schedule Revealed

The fixtures for the Kerry Senior Hurlers in the Joe McDonagh Cup have been unveiled with the Kingdom playing their opener against Carlow on Saturday the 5th of May.

The round 1 game at Netwatch Dr Cullen Park will have a 3 o’clock throw-in.

Austin Stack Park Tralee will be the venue for Kerry’s second and third round games against Laois and Westmeath on Sunday the 13th and 20th of May respectively.

Kerry will travel to Meath on Saturday June the 2nd to play the Royals in Round 4 and then to Antrim a week later for Round 5.

The relegation and promotion play-off is pencilled in for Saturday the 30th of June with the final scheduled for Sunday the 1st of July.