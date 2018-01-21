Kerry Senior Footballers Launch Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé

Inter County stars David Moran and Aislinn Desmond have helped launch the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2018, which takes place 16-18 February in West Kerry.

Over 1,200 players comprising of teams from South Korea, Germany, the UK and 12 counties from the four provinces of Ireland will compete in the event.

David Moran http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/moran-2.mp3

Aislinn Desmond http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/desmond.mp3

The famed club Gaelic football tournament and festival celebrates its 29th year which makes it one of the biggest and longest running club competitions in GAA history. 40 club teams compete in ladies and men’s senior, intermediate and junior competitions in over 20 GAA venues across the Dingle Peninsula as well as teams attending cultural and social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co. Kerry.

There will be lots of familiar GAA faces popping up on and off the field over the weekend and plenty of interesting matches for Gaelic football enthusiasts at Comórtas 2018, sponsored by Lidl and supported also by Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, EJMenswear.com and Lee Strand Milk.

There is some stiff opposition in the Dermot Earley senior men’s cup with newcomers including Mayo’s Crossmolina Deel Rovers, Rosemount GAA of Westmeath, along with Clane and Johnstownbridge of Kildare.

Another Kildare side Rathangan, under the management of former Kildare All-star Karl O’Dwyer, son of the great Micko Dwyer, will line out in the intermediate men’s competition against Keel, Anascaul, Lispole as well as Tyrone’s Augher St Macartan’s and St. John’s of Sligo.

Ladies football is represented with 20 club teams competing including defending Comórtas champions Dublin’s Ballyboden St. Enda’s who are the most successful ladies club in the Dublin Championship’s history. They will be up against Brian Borus Ladies of Tipperary, Wicklow’s Bray Emmets GAA, Cavan’s Mullahoran as well as local sides Rathmore GAA featuring Kerry star Aislinn Desmond and Tralee’s Na Gaeil Ladies in the senior competition. The UK is well represented with John Mitchell’s Ladies of Liverpool returning to play in the junior ladies cup along with Glen Rovers of Watford and Round Towers of London.