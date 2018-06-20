Kerry Senior Football Manager Not Taking Cork For Granted

Eamonn Fitzmaurice says his Kerry team will go into Saturday’s Munster Senior Football Final against Cork with plenty of self-belief and confidence.
He has a strong panel to choose from with a blend of youth and experience proving to be a successful combination in the semi-final win over Clare.
The Kerry manager says he expects a tougher test against Cork.
Cork have named debutant, Sam Ryan at corner back for Saturday’s Munster final against Kerry.
Colm O’Neill drops to the bench after a knee injury while Brian O’Driscoll returns to the panel after recovering from a shoulder injury.
The Kerry team will be announced on Friday.
Kerry v Cork will be live on Radio Kerry in association with McElligott’s Listowel Road, Tralee for Honda, Kia, Landrover and Mercedes Benz.