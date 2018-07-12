Kerry Senior & Under 20 Managers Look Ahead To Respective All-Ireland Fixtures

Eamonn Fitzmaurice says his players know that they’ll need to be at their best if they are to overcome Galway in their first Super 8s match in Croke Park on Sunday.

Kerry weren’t tested by either Clare or Cork in the Munster Championship but the Kingdom Manager is expecting a tougher test from the Connaught Champions.

The Kerry Team to play Galway will be announced tomorrow evening after the 8 o’clock news on Radio Kerry.





Meanwhile, the Kerry Under 20s Team to play Kildare in Saturday’s All-Ireland Semi-final will be named at 5.45 tomorrow.

Manager Jack O’Connor says his team showed great character in the manner in which they beat Cork in the Munster Final.

He says it took a while to get to the pitch of the game against Cork but that test will stand to them against Kildare when they meet at 4pm in Limerick on Saturday.