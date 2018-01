Kerry Senator Mark Daly has said he will seriously consider putting his name forward for the Fianna Fail nomination for the presidential election.

Fianna Fail have yet to decide if they will run a candidate.

Mr Daly said he believes that Fianna Fail should contest the election.

President Michael D Higgins has yet to indicate if he will seek a second term.

Mr Daly said that he has been humbled by party members who approached him and have asked him to put his name forward: