A Kerry Senator says it’s time for an examination of media ownership in Ireland to prevent monopoly, dominance and control.

Fine Gael’s Paul Coghlan says a fair and free press is essential for democracy, following a major data breach at Independent News and Media (INM).

The Seanad Leas-Chathaoirleach says it’s unacceptable that a public company was allegedly being run in favour of a few select shareholders, when company law requires that the interests of all shareholders be treated equally.