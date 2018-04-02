Kerry senator visits Westminster as part of Oireachtas Brexit delegation

Seanad Leas Chathaoirleach, Killarney Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan has travelled to Westminster to discuss the implications of Brexit.

Senator Coghlan was part of an Oireachtas European Affairs delegation to the UK to meet with British politicians.

The visit comprised members of both Houses of the Oireachtas – who sit on the EU Affairs Committee – and the Seanad Special Select Committee on the Withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

Senator Coghlan and his colleagues had a series of meetings and discussions on Brexit, in particular with Deputy Prime Minister David Lidington and Shadow Secretary for Exiting the EU Keir Starmer.