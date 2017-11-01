Kerry Senator urges public to make their views on use of the Amhrán na bhFiann known

A Kerry Senator is urging the public to make known their views on the appropriate use of the National Anthem.

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly, who is the coordinator for the Seanad Committee’s public consultation, says the Committee is determined to hear and receive as many opinions as possible.

Senator Daly says Amhrán na bhFiann is an intrinsic part of the country and its culture, adding it helps us to commemorate and remember important occasions.

Submissions can be made electronically by emailing [email protected] until tomorrow, November 2nd at 4pm.