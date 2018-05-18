Kerry senator says UK remaining aligned to Customs Union is only way forward

A Kerry senator says the UK remaining aligned to the Customs Union is the only way to resolve the dilemma over the future relationship with the EU.

Speaking in the Seanad, Leas Chathaoirleach Senator Paul Coghlan said this would also remove the Irish backstop obligation.

Senator Coghlan says this full alignment with the rules of the internal market and customs union, supporting north-south co-operation, the all island economy and the Good Friday agreement, would be a most suitable resolution.





This would mean the UK as a whole staying realigned and not just Northern Ireland, and would mean no customs checks either on the north/south border or on the Irish Sea.