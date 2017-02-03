Kerry Senator says Government needs to financially back Shannon LNG project

A Kerry Senator says the Government needs to buy into the proposed Shannon LNG project.

The Oxford Institute of Energy Studies says Brexit will have serious repercussions for the security of Ireland’s energy supply into the future, adding that the country should build a liquefied natural gas terminal.

Shannon LNG has proposed to build such a facility on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, but the project has been beset by delays including a Supreme Court challenge on tariffs.

Fianna Fail Senator Ned O’Sullivan says there will be spike in demand for gas here in the coming years and is calling for a strategy group to be set up to get the North Kerry project over the line: