A Kerry Senator says government inaction on the sharing of organ donor information is risking lives.

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly has demanded a change in the law, to allow state agencies to share information on those who have indicated they are willing to be organ donors.

Senator Mark Daly says there are 2.6 million driving licences issued by the Government and, since 2013, applicants for a driving licence have been asked would they be willing to be an organ donor.

He says doctors and medical professionals are currently not allowed to access this information, meaning those involved in the facilitation of organ transplants often miss out on potential donors.

The Fianna Fáil senator, who was nominated to the Seanad by the Irish Kidney Association, says the Minister for Transport needs to act.

He believes it’s unacceptable and short-sighted not to allow driving license information that could save and transform lives to be shared with medical professionals involved in organ donations.

The Government allows driving licence details to be shared with other State bodies such as the Courts Service, the Road Safety Authority and the Health and Safety Authority.

Senator Daly was commenting in advance of Organ Donor Week, which starts on Tuesday.