Kerry Senator says FF and FG will continue to provide government

Kerry FG Senator Paul Coghlan says he believes Fine Gael and Fianna Fail will continue to provide government in this country for the foreseeable future.

Senator Coghlan was speaking in the aftermath of the Annual Commemoration in Glasnevin for Michael Collins and Arthur Griffith at which journalist Stephen Collins said emotion rather than facts was being used to dominate political debate.

Senator Coghlan laid a wreath during the ceremony.

Speaking with Jerry O Sullivan on Kerry Today this morning, he said that he believed that both men would be proud that democracy had survived.

Senator Coghlan said that parties such as Sinn Fein still had issues to resolve.