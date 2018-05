A Kerry senator has said that he was told his presence outside a parish church was ‘an insult’ as he is voting Yes in the upcoming referendum on the Eight Amendment.

Fianna Fail Senator Ned O’Sullivan was collecting for the Fianna Fail National Collection at the 6.15 mass on Saturday evening in Listowel.

Senator O’Sullivan alledges that a member of the public made the remarks to him before mass because of his decision to vote Yes.

He took to Twitter on Sunday saying he would not be bullied.