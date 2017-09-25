Kerry Senator receiving 250 emails daily on Eighth Amendment

A Kerry Senator is receiving around 250 emails daily from both sides in the Eighth Amendment debate.

Senator Ned O’Sullivan is a member of the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment which is considering the final report of the Citizens’ Assembly, examining how it conducted its business and how it came to its conclusions.

Among those who have been invited to address the committee are legal and medical experts who addressed the assembly.

The Fianna Fail Senator says those who are on the extremes of this hugely emotive issue tend to be men:

A referendum on the Eighth Amendment is being earmarked for May or June of next year according to a memo being brought to Cabinet this week by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Senator Ned O’Sullivan believes the committee should have been allowed to carry out its brief before any timeline was announced: