Kerry Senator questions why Taoiseach wore shamrock poppy

A Kerry Senator has questioned why the Taoiseach has worn a poppy to commemorate Irish men who served in the British army during World War I.

Fianna Fáil’s Mark Daly says it’s up to Leo Varadkar if he wants to wear the shamrock poppy, but he wants to know why Mr Varadkar hasn’t also worm emblems in memory of the Irish men who fought in the American army in World War I, or ex-servicemen of the Irish defence forces.

Senator Daly says there are a lot more charities the Taoiseach could be supporting.