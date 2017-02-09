Kerry Senator proposes Government involvement in Shannon LNG in the Seanad

Kerry Senator Ned O’Sullivan has told the Seanad that energy regulations will have to be reassessed in light of Brexit.

Senator O’Sullivan says the Government will have to be hands-on regarding Shannon LNG, taking equity in it if necessary.

Shannon LNG has proposed to build an LNG facility on the Tarbert Ballylongford, but the project has been beset by delays including a Supreme Court challenge on tariffs.

In reply to the Senator, Environment Minister Denis Naughten said security of our gas supply is a priority and liquefied natural gas is one option that will be considered:

Senator O’Sullivan described Minister Naughten’s response as encouraging: