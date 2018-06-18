Kerry Senator, considering run for Europe, says politicians must reach out to younger, progressive population

Politicians must reach out to the younger, progressive population that manifested itself in the recent referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

That’s according to Kerry Fianna Fáil Senator Ned O’Sullivan who’s confirmed he’s considering running in next year’s European Elections.

The Listowel Senator says some of his colleagues in the Oireachtas suggested he contest a seat in the European Parliament and he’s giving it serious consideration.





Senator O’Sullivan was a vocal advocate of repealing the Eight Amendment in the recent referendum which was passed.

He says there is a consensus that politicians need to engage with younger voters – and he sees a role for himself in that: