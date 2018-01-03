Kerry senator confirms interest in Fianna Fáil ticket for next General Election

A Kerry senator has confirmed he will be seeking the Fianna Fáil ticket for the next General Election.

Senator Mark Daly says he hopes to be a voice for the people of Kerry in Dáil Éireann.

Party members have until the end of next week to nominate candidates.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Niall Kelleher, says he will make a final decision when he receives instructions from Fianna Fáil headquarters.

The councillor says he’d be honoured to receive nominations to contest the election, however, it is not his intention to challenge Deputy John Brassil if only one candidate is to be selected.