Kerry Senator calls for review of Register of Electors

A Kerry Senator says there needs to be a review of the Electoral Register.

Seanad Leas-Chathaoirleach Senator Paul Coghlan said the 8th Amendment Referendum highlighted that the process of registering to vote and the maintenance of the electoral register is outdated.

A report in 2016 showed the register has almost half a million more people than it should and Senator Coghlan feels the system is open to voter fraud.





He believes we need to move to an online system which will make it easier for voters and local authorities.