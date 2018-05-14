Kerry senator calls for deer population management plan to be devised

A Kerry senator has called for a management plan to control the deer population in Killarney National park.

Seanad Leas-Cathaoirleach, Killarney Senator Paul Coghlan, said there’s growing public concern over the population increase over the last few years.

Senator Coghlan said a proper management plan is needed and engagement between the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Kerry County Council.

The Fine Gael senator – who’s a member of the Kerry Deer Society – said deer are encroaching on farmland, well outside the National Park.