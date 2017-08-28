Kerry Senator calling for Fianna Fail candidate to contest next year’s presidential election

Kerry Senator Ned O’Sullivan has confirmed he is calling for a Fianna Fáil candidate to contest the presidential election next year.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Mr O’Sullivan says President Michael D. Higgins said in 2011 he intended to serve only one term.

Senator O’Sullivan says President Higgins is seen as a “champion of the left” and he believes citizens who do not share that view should be given an opportunity to vote for a candidate who offers an alternative perspective.

He told The Irish Times that he would fiercely oppose an uncontested “canonisation” of President Higgins, He asserted that the president was elected on the basis that he would not seek a second seven-year term and people believed him.

Senator O’Sullivan was speaking ahead of the Fianna Fáil party think-in next month.

Party leader Micheál Martin and senior colleagues have not publicly expressed an opinion on whether they would support President Higgins’ serving a second seven-year term.