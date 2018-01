Kerry selector Mikey Sheehy says a fit James O’ Donoghue is important if Kerry are to be successful in 2018.

The Legion clubman had his injury problems during the latter stages of last year’s Championship.

The Kingdom begin their season on Sunday week against Donegal in the opening round of The Allianz Football League.

Speaking ahead of the fixture Mikey Sheehy believes Kerry must take the positives from last year’s campaign…….