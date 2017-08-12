Kerry has second highest number of ghost estates in country

Kerry has the second highest number of ghost estates in the country.

With 31 unfinished estates, the county is second only to Cork which has 59 unfinished estates – three in Cork City and 56 in Cork County.

A report in today’s Irish Times provides a breakdown of ghost estates remaining across the country.

Elsewhere in Munster Limerick has 14 unfinished estates, there are ten in Clare, eight in Waterford and 30 in Tipperary.

The Housing Department’s ‘Resolving Unfinished Housing Development’ report shows the highest concentration of ghost estates exists in the Roscommon-Longford-Leitrim region.