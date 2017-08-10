Kerry seafood enterprise awarded €145,000 in funding

A Kerry seafood enterprise has been awarded €145,000 in funding.

Ó Cathain Iasc Teoranta in Dingle is to receive the monies as part of the Seafood Processing Capital Investment Scheme.

The grant award, announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, is part of national funding scheme worth €6.7 million to 13 seafood enterprises in 7 counties.

The scheme supports capital investment in state-of-the-art equipment to produce value-added seafood products, thus maximising the return from raw materials.