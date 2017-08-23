Kerry seafood company at major Japan expo

A Kerry seafood company is part of a delegation in Japan for the country’s International Seafood and Technology Expo.

Kush Shellfish, based in Kenmare Bay, is Ireland’s first organic rope mussels, oysters and periwinkles.

They are among a group of eight Irish seafood exporters who are exhibiting for the first time at Japan Seafood until Friday.

The event, now in its 19th year, attracts more than 35,000 buyers, suppliers, media and other seafood professions and features the stands of over 1,300 exhibitors.

Irish seafood exports have grown by 51% to €563 million in the past in the six years.

Japan has been key to this success importing an estimated €12.8 million and 8,600 tonnes of Irish seafood in the year to May 2017.