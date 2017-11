Kerry County Council will stage a series of events for Science Week.

All events are based on Killaclohane Portal Tomb near Milltown, which is Kerry’s oldest known man-made structure, dating to 3800 BC.

Speakers and facilitators will showcase what archaeological science can tell us about our ancestors, based on finds from Killaclohane.

Science Week begins on Monday, November 12th, and all talks take place in the County Museum on Denny Street.