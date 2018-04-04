Kerry schools adjusting to use of smartphones in class

Schools considering banning smartphones will have to consult with parents and pupils before doing so.

The Education Minister is writing to all schools in the coming days telling them smart phone use is a matter of consultation.

Vice-Principal of Killorglin Community College Donal O’Reilly says at the beginning of the current school year, staff and management formulated a plan to allow the use of mobile phones in certain circumstances.

He says everyone involved accepts mobile technology is part of daily living and can even assist in the educating students.

Mr O’Reilly says, while the widespread use of smartphones in school is not promoted, evolving methods of education have necessitated certain changes.