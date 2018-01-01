Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

JK Sports 12 Premier:
Killarney Celtic A – Killorglin A 10am
Park A –Tralee Dynamos 10
Inter Kenmare – Killarney Athletic 10.30
12 Division 1:
Mastergeeha A – Ballyhar A 10
Listowel Celtic A – Dingle Bay Rovers 11.45
12 Division 2:
Listowel Celtic B –Camp Juniors 10.30
Mastergeeha B – Killorglin C 11.15
MEK – Park B 12.30
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Permier:
Park A – Killorglin A 11.15
Killarney Celtic A – Mastergeeha A 2.30
Quills Woollen Mills 14 Premier:
Killarney Celtic A – Tralee Dynamos 11
Listowel Celtic A – Park A 1.15
Killorglin A – Killarney Athletic A 1.30
Division 1:
Ballyhar – Killarney Celtic B 10.30
Iveragh United –Mastergeeha 11
Killorglin B – Ballyheigue 3pm
Division 2:
Fenit – Listowel Celtic B 10.30
LB Rovers – Killarney Athletic B 11.30
MEK – Castleisland 1pm
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier
Park A – Killorglin A 11.45
Killarney Celtic A – Mastergeeha 4pm
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier:
Ballyhar – Park A 12
Killarney Athletic – Killarney Celtic A 1 pm
16 Division 1:
Inter Kenmare – Rattoo Rovers 11.30
Iveragh United –Dingle Bay Rovers 12.30
16 Division 2:
Castleisland – Fenit 10.30
Mastergeeha – Killarney Celtic B 12.45
Girls League:
JK Sports 12 Girls Premier:
Killarney Celtic White – Fenit 12.30
Inter Kenmare Blue – Listowel Celtic 1pm
Inter Kenmare White – Camp Juniors 2
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier:
Iveragh United – Listowel Celtic 3pm