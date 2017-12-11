Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

JK Sports 12 Girls Premier:
Killarney Celtic Green – Killarney Celtic White 1.30
Listowel Celtic – Camp Juniors 1.30
Fenit – Inter Kenmare Blue 2pm
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier:
Mastergeeha A – Killarney Celtic A 10
Killorglin A – Park A 10
Killarney Athletic A – Iveragh United 11
Division 1:
Killarney Celtic B – Listowel Celtic 10.30
Inter Kenmare – Camp Juniors 11
Dingle Bay Rovers – Tralee Dynamos 1pm
Division 2:
Killarney Athletic B – Killorglin B 10
Park B – Mastergeeha B 10.30
Fenit – MEK 10.45
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier:
Mastergeeha – Camp Juniors 11
Killarney Celtic A – Park A 11.45
Inter Kenmare – Killorglin A 12.30
Division 1:
Listowel Celtic – Ballyhar 10.15
Killorglin B – Killarney Athletic 11.15
Fenit – Tralee Dynamos 12
Division 2:
Dingle Bay Rovers – Ballyheigue 11.30
Park B – Windmill United 11.45
Listowel Celtic Girls – Rattoo Rovers 11.45
Sunday Subway 15’s Plate semi-final
Kerry – Limerick Desmond KO / Venue TBC
Non Competitive Moriarty’s 11’s
Premier A/B South:
Killorglin – Killarney Celtic 1pm
Killarney Athletic – Ballyhar 1pm
Mastergeeha – Inter Kenmare 1pm
Premier C:
Killorglin C – Listowel Celtic C 1.45
Inter Kenmare C – Killarney Celtic C 2pm
Park C – Tralee Dynamos C 2pm
Premier D:
Iveragh United – Fenit 12
Dingle Bay Rovers – MEK 3pm
Premier A/B North:
LB Rovers – Camp Juniors 11
Tralee Dynamos – Castleisland 11
Listowel Celtic – Park 2.30