Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Saturday December 9th Fixtures:
National Cup Round 4
12’s:
Aisling Annacotty B – Killorglin 2pm
Rathkeale – Park 2pm
14’s:
Killarney Celtic – Park 10am
Listowel Celtic – Rathkeale 12
Killorglin –Lough Derg 2pm Dragon’s Den
JK Sports 12 Premier:
Iveragh United – Inter Kenmare 11am
Division 1:
Castleisland – Killarney Celtic B 10am
Ballyhar A – Killorglin B 10am
Mastergeeha A – Dingle Bay Rovers 11.30
Division 2:
Park B – Ballyhar B 10.45
Killarney Athletic B – Listowel Celtic B 11.30
MEK – Killorglin C 12 noon
Quills Woollen Mills 14 Premier:
Tralee Dynamos – Killarney Athletic 12
Division 1:
Ballyheigue – Iveragh United 11am KDL
Inter Kenmare – Killorglin B 11am
Division 2:
Listowel Celtic B – LB Rovers 10am
Killarney Athletic B – MEK 10am
Fenit – Castleisland
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier:
Camp Juniors – Park 2.30 KDL
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier:
Ballyhar – Killarney Athletic 11am
Killorglin – Killarney Celtic A 11am
Division 1:
Rattoo Rovers – Dingle Bay Rovers 11.30
Camp Juniors – Iveragh United 11.30 KDL
Division 2:
Park B – Castleisland 10am
Fenit – Killarney Celtic B 11.30
Girls League
Quills Woollen Mills 14 Premier
Fenit – Camp Juniors 2pm
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier
Iveragh United – Listowel Celtic 12.30 TBC
Sunday December 10th:
12’s Inter League
Kerry v Clare 1.30pm and 2.45pm kick offs at Dragons Den
13’s Inter League
Kerry v Clare 1.30pm and 2.45PM kick offs at Killarney Celtic