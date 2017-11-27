Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

December 2nd 2017 Fixtures

13’s National Cup Round 4:

(*Winners of Round 4 go into the Last 32 and into Regional Comp)

Killorglin – Mastergeeha 11

Park – Shelbourne (Lim) 12

14’s National Cup Round 4:

Aisling Annacotty B – Killarney Celtic 2pm AW

Lough Derg – Camp Juniors 2pm

Tulla United – Park 2pm

(Evens National Cup Round 4 December 9th)

12’s Aisling Annacotty B – Killorglin 2pm / Rathkeale – Park tbo

14’s Park – Killarney Celtic 12, Listowel Celtic – Summerville/Caherdavin 12, Killorglin – Lough Derg 12 noon

16’s already into the Open Draw and Regional Comp Park and Killarney Celtic)

League

Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier:

Killarney Athletic – Iveragh United 10.30

Division 1:

Camp Juniors – Tralee Dynamos 10.30

Dingle Bay Rvs – Killarney Celtic B 11am

Listowel Celtic – Inter Kenmare 11.30

Division 2:

Mastergeeha B – Killorglin B 10am

Fenit – Killarney Athletic 10.30

MEK – Park B 12

Killarney Plaza 15 Premier:

Inter Kenmare – Killorglin 11.30

Division 1:

Listowel Celtic – Killorglin B 10am

Ballyhar – Fenit 10.30

Tralee Dynamos – Killarney Athletic 11.30

Division 2:

Rattoo Rovers – Ballyheigue 10am

Dingle Bay Rovers – Windmill United 12 noon

Listowel Celtic Girls – Park B 2pm

JK Sports 12 Girls

Killarney Celtic White – Inter Kenmare Blue 10.30

Inter Kenmare White – Killarney Celtic Green 10.30

Listowel Celtic – Killorglin 1pm

Non Competitive Moriarty’s Centra 11’s:

Premier South A/B

Mastergeeha – Killarney Athletic 11

Killarney Celtic – Ballyhar 12

Inter Kenmare – Killarney Athletic 1pm

Premier C:

Killarney Celtic C – Killarney Athletic C 1pm

Tralee Dynamos C – Inter Kenmare C 1pm

Listowel Celtic C – Park C 1pm

Premier North A/B:

Camp Juniors – Park 12 noon

Castleisland – LB Rovers 11am

Tralee Dynamos – Listowel Celtic 1pm