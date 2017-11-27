Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

December 2nd 2017 Fixtures
13’s National Cup Round 4:
(*Winners of Round 4 go into the Last 32 and into Regional Comp)
Killorglin – Mastergeeha 11
Park – Shelbourne (Lim) 12
14’s National Cup Round 4:
Aisling Annacotty B – Killarney Celtic 2pm AW
Lough Derg – Camp Juniors 2pm
Tulla United – Park 2pm
(Evens National Cup Round 4 December 9th)
12’s Aisling Annacotty B – Killorglin 2pm / Rathkeale – Park tbo
14’s Park – Killarney Celtic 12, Listowel Celtic – Summerville/Caherdavin 12, Killorglin – Lough Derg 12 noon
16’s already into the Open Draw and Regional Comp Park and Killarney Celtic)
League
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier:
Killarney Athletic – Iveragh United 10.30
Division 1:
Camp Juniors – Tralee Dynamos 10.30
Dingle Bay Rvs – Killarney Celtic B 11am
Listowel Celtic – Inter Kenmare 11.30
Division 2:
Mastergeeha B – Killorglin B 10am
Fenit – Killarney Athletic 10.30
MEK – Park B 12
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier:
Inter Kenmare – Killorglin 11.30
Division 1:
Listowel Celtic – Killorglin B 10am
Ballyhar – Fenit 10.30
Tralee Dynamos – Killarney Athletic 11.30
Division 2:
Rattoo Rovers – Ballyheigue 10am
Dingle Bay Rovers – Windmill United 12 noon
Listowel Celtic Girls – Park B 2pm
JK Sports 12 Girls
Killarney Celtic White – Inter Kenmare Blue 10.30
Inter Kenmare White – Killarney Celtic Green 10.30
Listowel Celtic – Killorglin 1pm
Non Competitive Moriarty’s Centra 11’s:
Premier South A/B
Mastergeeha – Killarney Athletic 11
Killarney Celtic – Ballyhar 12
Inter Kenmare – Killarney Athletic 1pm
Premier C:
Killarney Celtic C – Killarney Athletic C 1pm
Tralee Dynamos C – Inter Kenmare C 1pm
Listowel Celtic C – Park C 1pm
Premier North A/B:
Camp Juniors – Park 12 noon
Castleisland – LB Rovers 11am
Tralee Dynamos – Listowel Celtic 1pm