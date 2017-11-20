Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

12’s National Cup Round 3:
Killarney Celtic – Caherdavin 12 noon
14’s National Cup Round 3:
Killarney Celtic – Shelbourne 2pm
Killorglin – BT Harps 2pm
JK Sports 12 Premier:
Park A – Tralee Dynamos 9.45am
Killarney Athletic A – Inter Kenmare 10am
Iveragh United – LB Rovers 11am
12’s Division 1:
Castleisland – Listowel Celtic A 10am
Ballyhar A – Mastergeeha A 10am
Killarney Celtic B – Dingle Bay Rovers 10.30
Killorglin B – Tralee Dynamos B 12 noon
12’s Division 2:
Killorglin C – Ballyhar B 10am
Camp Juniors – Killarney Athletic B 10am
Park B – Mastergeeha B 10am
MEK – Listowel Celtic B 12 noon
Quills 14 Premier:
Park A – Killarney Athletic 10.45
Tralee Dynamos – Listowel Celtic 11.30
14’s Division 1:
Ballyheigue – Killarney Celtic B 10.30
Ballyhar – Inter Kenmare 11am
Iveragh United – Killorglin B 12 noon
14 Division 2:
Listowel Celtic B – Killarney Athletic B 10am
Fenit – MEK 10.30
LB Rovers – Castleisland 11am
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier:
Park A – Killarney Celtic A 11.15
Killarney Athletic – Killorglin 12.15
16 Division 1:
Camp Juniors – Rattoo Rovers 11.30
Inter Kenmare – Dingle Bay Rovers 11.30
16 Division 2:
Castleisland – Killarney Celtic 11.30
Park B – Mastergeeha 12.15
Girls League 14 Premier
Killarney Athletic – Fenit 11am
Camp Juniors – Inter Kenmare 1.30
Girls League 16 Premier:
Listowel Celtic – Mastergeeha.
Sunday Subway Inter League
(Kick Off and Venue TBC)
12’s North Tipperary v Kerry
13’s North Tipperary v Kerry
15’s Kerry v West Cork