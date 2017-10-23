Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Evens Fixtures Saturday October 28th
JK Sports 12 Premier:
Killorglin A v Park A 10.30
Killarney Athletic A v Iveragh United 11am
Inter Kenmare v Killarney Celtic A 11am
Tralee Dynamos v LB Rovers 11am
12 Division 1:
Killarney Celtic B v Mastergeeha A 10.30
Ballyhar v Killorglin B 10.30
Castleisland v Dingle Bay Rovers 11am
Tralee Dynamos v Listowel Celtic A 12 noon
12 Division 3:
Listowel Celtic B v Mastergeeha B 10.30
Camp Juniors v MEK 11am
Ballyhar B v Killarney Athletic B 11.30
Daly’s Supervalu Division 1:
Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos 11.30
Foundation Sports 14 Premier:
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 11.30
Park v Killorglin 12 noon
Killarney Athletic v Tralee Dynamos 12 noon
14 Division 1:
Mastergeeha v Inter Kenmare 11am
Ballyhar v Iveragh United 1pm
Killarney Celtic B v Killorglin B 1pm
14 Division 2:
LB Rovers v Fenit 11am
MEK v Listowel Celtic B 1PM
Killarney Athletic B v Castleisland 1.30pm
Tralee Trophy World 16 Premier
(16’s fixtures are subject to change)
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin 3pm
16’s Division 1:
Camp Juniors v Inter Kenmare 12 noon
Rattoo Rovers v Iveragh United 12 noon
16’s Division 2:
Park B v Mastergeeha 1.30
Fenit v Listowel Celtic 1.30
Killarney Celtic B v Castleisland 2.30
Subway 16’s Inter League:
Kerry v Desmond League
Celtic Park Killarney 2pm