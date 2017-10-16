Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Fixtures for Saturday October 21
Moriarty’s Centra 11’s Premier A South:
Killarney Celtic v Mastergeeha 10am
Killorglin v Ballyhar 10am
Killarney Athletic v Inter Kenmare 1pm
Premier B South:
Killarney Celtic B v Mastergeeha B 10am
Killorglin B v Ballyhar B 10am
Killarney Athletic B v Inter Kenmare B 1pm
Premier A North:
Camp Juniors v Tralee Dynamos 11am
LB Rovers v Park 11am
Listowel Celtic v Castleisland 2.30pm
Premier B North:
Camp Juniors B v Tralee Dynamos B 11am
LB Rovers v Park B 11am
Listowel Celtic B v Castleisland 2.30pm
Premier C:
Tralee Dynamos C v Killarney Celtic C 10.30
Killorglin C v Inter Kenmare C 1.30
Listowel Celtic C v Killarney Athletic C 3.30pm
Park C – Bye.
Premier D:
MEK v Iveragh United
Fenit – Iveragh United 3.30
Girls League:
JK Sports 12’s Girls:
Killarney Celtic White v Camp Juniors 12
Fenit v Killarney Celtic Green 2pm
Killorglin v Inter Kenmare Blue 2pm
Tralee Trophy 16’s Girls:
Listowel Celtic v Mastergeeha 12
Fenit v Iveragh United 12.30
National Cup
13’s Round 2:
Killorglin v Iveragh United 11am
Aisling Annacotty B v Park 2pm All Weather
Tulla v Mastergeeha 2pm
Kilcrush Crusaders v Camp Juniors 2pm
15’s Round 2:
Fairview v Camp Juniors 2pm
Janesboro v Inter Kenmare 2pm
Killarney Celtic 3-0 Shinrone W/O
15’s Round 3:
Mastergeeha v Park 12 noon
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Division 1:
Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Dynamos 11am
Inter Kenmare v Dingle Bay Rovers 11.30
13 Division 2:
Mastergeeha B v Fenit 10.30
Killarney Athletic B v MEK 11.45
Park B v Killorglin B 12
Killarney Plaza 15 Division 1:
Fenit v Killarney Athletic 11am
Tralee Dynamos v Listowel Celtic 11.30
Killorglin B v Ballyahr 12.30
15 Division 2:
Windmill United v Park B 10.30
Listowel Celtic Girls v Rattoo Rovers 10.30
Ballyheigue v Dingle Bay Rovers 11.30
15’s Inter League Round 1:
Cork v Kerry Sunday 22nd October
Ballea Park, Carragiline.