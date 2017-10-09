Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Fixtures October 14th:
National Cup 12’s:
Round 2:
Rathkeale v Tralee Dynamos 2pm
Lough Derg v Killarney Celtic 2pm
Round 3:
Killarney Athletic v Park 4pm
National Cup 14’s:
Round 2:
Mastergeeha v Killarney Athletic 12
Killorglin v Killarney Athletic 12.30
Tralee Dynamos v Grenagh 2pm
Newmarket Celtic v Listowel Celtic 2pm
National Cup 16’s:
Round 2:
Killarney Athletic v Shannon Town 2pm
Killarney Celtic v Moneypoint 2pm
Killorglin v Charleville 2pm
Caherdavin v Park 2pm.
League Fixtures:
JK Sports 12 Premier:
Inter Kenmare v LB Rovers 11am
Iveragh United v Killorglin 12 noon
*No 14’s or 16’s Premier Fixtures due to the National Cup.
12’s Division 1:
Mastergeeha A v Killorglin B 10.30
Dingle Bay Rovers v Ballyhar A 11am
Listowel Celtic A v Killarney Celtic B 11.30
Castleisland v Tralee Dynamos B 2pm
12’s Division 2:
Killorglin C v Camp Juniors 10am
Park B v Listowel Celtic B 12 noon
Killarney Athletic B v Mastergeeha B 12.30
MEK v Ballyhar B 1.30
Quills Woollen Mills 14 Division 1:
Killorglin B v Ballyhar 11am
Inter Kenmare v Ballyheigue 12 noon
14’s Division 2:
Castleisland v Listowel Celtic B 12.15
Fenit v Killarney Athletic B 4.30pm
Tralee Trophy World 16 Division 1:
Dingle Bay Rovers v Rattoo Rovers 12 noon
Iveragh United v Camp Juniors 1.30
Division 2:
Mastergeeha v Fenit 2pm
Killarney Celtic B v Park B Now Thursday 7.30pm