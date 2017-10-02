Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

VITHIT League Uneven Age Fixtures Saturday October 7th
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Premier:
Mastergeeha A v Killorglin A 10.30
Iveragh United v Killarney Celtic A 11.30
Park A v Killarney Athletic A 12 noon
Division 1:
Tralee Dynamos v Dingle Bay Rovers 11
Camp Juniors v Inter Kenmare 11.30
Division 2:
Killarney Athletic B v Mastergeeha B 10.30
Fenit v Park B 10.30
MEK v Killorglin B 1.30
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier:
Inter Kenmare v Park 11.30
Mastergheeha v Killorglin A 12 noon
Camp Juniors v Killarney Celtic A
Division 1:
Ballyhar v Listowel Celtic
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin B 12 noon
Division 2:
Rattoo Rovers v Windmill United 11
Listowel Celtic Girls v Ballyheigue 12 noon
Park B v Dingle Bay Rovers 12.30