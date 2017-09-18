Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Uneven’s Round 1&2 National Cup
Saturday September 23rd
13’s Round 1:
Mastergeeha v Holycross 12.30
Killarney Celtic v Lough Derg 2pm
Tralee Dynamos v Aisling Annacotty B 2pm
AK United v Inter Kenmare 2pm
Ballymackey v Park 2pm
Round 2:
Iveragh United v Pallas United 2pm
Regional United v Killarney Athletic (All Weather) 2pm
Charleville v Killorglin 2pm
15’s Round 1:
Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic
Round 2:
Killarney Athletic v Ballingarry 2pm
Killorglin v Knocklong 2pm
Park v Mungret Regional 2pm
Mastergeeha v Coole 2pm
Lough Derg v Ballyhar 2pm
League Games on Saturday 23rd:
Daly’s Supervalu 13 Division 1:
Killarney Celtic B v Camp Juniors 10.30am
Dingle Bay Rovers v Listowel Celtic 11.15am
Division 2:
Killorglin B v Killarney Athletic B 10.30am
MEK v Fenit 10.30am
Mastergeeha B v St Brendan’s Park 11am
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier:
Inter Kemare v Camp Juniors 12
15 Division 1:
Fenit v Listowel Celtic 12
Killorglin B v Ballyhar 12
15 Division 2:
Listowel Celtic Girls v Rattoo Rovers 10.30
Windmill United v Asdee 12
Dingle Bay Rovers v Ballyhar