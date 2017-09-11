Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Tuesday September 12th
JK Sports 12 Premier:
St Brendan’s Park v LB Rovers 6.30pm
Wednesday Sept 13th
Killarney Plaza 15 Division 1:
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin B
Thursday Sept 14th Daly’s Supervalu 13’s Division 1:
Killarney Celtic A v Killarney Athletic A 5.45pm
Tralee Dynamos v Camp Juniors 6.30pm
Killarney Celtic B v Dingle Bay Rovers 7pm
National Cup Evens Round 1& 2:
12’s National Cup Round 1:
Killarney Celtic v Killivilla 1pm
Aisling Annacotty B v Inter Kenmare 2pm All Weather
Murroe v Tralee Dynamos
Round 2:
Park v Pallas United 2pm
Killorglin v Kilmallock 2pm
Killarney Athletic v Avenue United 2pm
14’s National Cup Round 1:
Tulla United v Killarney Celtic 2pm
Shannon Town v Killarney Athletic 2pm
Round 2:
Newmarket Celtic v Listowel Celtic 2pm
Connolly Celtic v LB Rovers 2pm
Birdhill v Park 2pm
16’s National Cup Round 1:
Camp Juniors v Shannon Town 2pm
Lough Derg v Killorglin 2pm
St Brendan’s Park v Tralee Dynamos 2pm
Killarney Celtic v Cappamore 3pm.