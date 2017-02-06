Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League Fixtures Revealed

Tuesday 7th February 2017
JK Sports U12 Div.2
MEK v Killarney Celtic B 7pm
Saturday 11th February 2017
Sketchers SFAI U15 Cup Regional Semi-Final
Killarney Celtic v Limerick FC 2pm
Venue Celtic Park AWP
League & Cup Fixtures
Moriarty’s Centra U11’s
Listowel Celtic (3 teams) v Castleisland (3 teams) 10-30
Inter Kenmare (3 teams) v Killarney Athletic (3 teams) 10-30
Killarney Celtic (2 teams) v Camp Juniors (2 teams) 10-30
Killorglin Afc (3 teams) v Iveragh (3 teams) 10-30
Park B (2 teams) v LB Rovers (2 teams) 10-30
Mastergeeha (2 teams) v Tralee Dynamos (2 teams) 10-30
John Murphy U12 Kerry Cup
Park C v Mastergeeha 11-30
John Joe Naughton U13 Kerry Cup
Inter Kenmare v Listowel Celtic C TBC
Tralee Dynamos v Iveragh 2-30
LB Rovers v Killorglin A 12-30
Park B v Killarney Athletic B TBC
Mastergeeha v Park A TBC
Ballyhar Dynamos v Killorglin C 10-30
Ballyheigue v Castleisland 2-30 TBC
MEK v Dingle Bay Rovers 12-30
Healy Family U15 Kerry Cup
Killarney Celtic A v St.Bernards TBC
Listowel Celtic A v Dingle Bay Rovers 12-30
Fenit Samphires v Killarney Celtic B 10-30
Park A v Ballyheigue 11-45
Daly’s Supervalu U13 Premier
Listowel Celtic A v Killarney Athletic A 10-30
Killarney Plaza U15 Premier
Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Athletic 12-30
Killarney Plaza U15 Div.1
Ballyhar Dynamos v Camp Juniors 11oc
Mastergeeha v Killorglin A 12-15
Killarney Plaza U15 Div.2
Ratoo Rovers v Park C 12oc
Castleisland v Inter Kenmare 12oc
JK Sports U12 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha v Killarney Celtic 12-30
Listowel Celtic v Camp Juniors 12-30
Foundation Sports U14 Girls Premier
Inter Kenmare v Killorglin Afc 2pm
Trophy World U16 Girls Premier
Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic 2pm
Killarney Athletic v Mastergeeha 2pm
Sunday 12th January 2017
SFAI Subway U-12 Inter League
Limerick District v Kerry League 1pm
Limerick District v Kerry League 2pm
Venue UL All weather pitch