Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Munster Strokeplay Pitch n Putt Review
Deerpark today hosted the Munster Strokeplay Pitch n Putt Championships. Jason O'Connor reports
Ras Tailteann Concludes For Kerry Riders
Luuc Bugter has won the 2018 Ras Tailteann ahead of Cyrille Thiery by just a single second. Overall Kerry Placings: Richard Maes 38th Cormac Daly 47th Eugene Moriarty...
Call from the Dáil – May 25th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry to discuss the week that was in Irish politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call24.mp3
Turning the Tables on the Hoaxers – May 25th, 2018
Susan from Killorglin is sick to death of hoax callers trying to gain access to her computer. She decided it was time to call...
Legal Proceedings Start over Missed Cancer Warnings – May 25th, 2018
Cian O’Carroll is the solicitor for Emma Mhic Mhathúna and two other women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy. He also represents Vicky Phelan who...