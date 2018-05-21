Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week

Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
CS Clochain Breanainn Manager Says League Final Victory Is Absolutely Unbelievable
CS Clochain Breanainn manager Tom Foley says their Denny Division 2B League Final victory is absolutely unbelievable. A 5-1 win over Mainebank gave them the...
Draws Confirmed For Semi-Finals Of KDL Cups
Greyhound Bar Ko Cup Semi Finals Mitchels Avenue v Killarney Celtic . Killorglin Afc v Castleisland Afc or Killarney Athletic . Tommy Healy...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Two time All Ireland winner Jamesie O'Connor says Tipperary have their backs to the wall heading into next weekend's Munster Championship clash...
Cutting the Grog
According to Listowel alcohol and drugs counsellor Eileen Foley, by cutting down on drinking you could save yourself as much as €2,600 a year....
Between the Covers
With less than a fortnight to go to the Listowel Writers Week, their new incoming chair Catherine Moylan joined Deirdre for this months Between...
What is stalking?
Sharon Ni Bheolain is the latest well-known figure to become a victim of a stalker. However stalking is not limited to famous people. To...