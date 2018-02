As a tribute to the memory of Aodhan O’Connor we are using the Team of the Week space this week to remember his time with us in the Emerging Talent Programme and at the Galway and Kennedy Cups. Aodhan was also very much in our plans for the upcoming 15’s League of Ireland.

Padraig Harnett reports

