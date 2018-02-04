Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week

Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Munster Junior B FC semi-final result: Cromane 2-14, Cashel King Cormacs 4-3 Tralee Town Board Senior Austin Stacks 2 - 13 Na Gaeil 2 07 Minor...
Sunday Afternoon Local Basketball Results
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: St Annes 31, KCYMS 58; LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS SHIELD: KCYMS 16, Glenbeigh Falcons 36; LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3A...
Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne Advance To Corn Ui Mhuiri Final
Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne have ended St.Brendans reign as Corn Ui Mhuiri title holders, advancing to the final for the first time since 2015. This exciting...
Yoga
Ails O'Connor of Dingle Yoga studio spoke to Marian O'Flaherty about her recovery from a car accident and overcoming bulimia
Nutritional Advice
Anne Darcy talks about the brain
Late night Nightclubs
Should nightclubs be allowed to stay open later into the night? Diarmuid Kearney went out on the streets of Tralee to find out what...