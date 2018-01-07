Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week

Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card
Kerry Senior Football Season Preview With Sean O’Sullivan
The new season is almost upon us for the Kerry Senior footballers. On Sunday January 28th they host Donegal in the opening round of Division...
Should adult children have to pay their parents for raising them? – January 5th,...
Taiwanese dentist ordered to pay back mother Solicitor Miriam McGillycuddy and Justin Moran from Age Action discussed this notion with Treasa Murphy.
Damage to Dúnbeg Fort in West Kerry – January 5th, 2018
Archaeologist Mícheál Ó Coileáin joins Treasa on this morning's Kerry Today to speak about damage to the fort on Slea Head.
Flooded road – January 5th, 2018
Listener Breda joined Treasa on Kerry Today to speak about a flooded road – the Bog Road in Ballinagare.