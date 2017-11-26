Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
An Gaeltacht Crowned Munster Intermediate Football Club Champions
An Gaeltacht met St.Senans in the Munster Intermediate Football Club Champions today. An Gaeltacht maintained a substantial lead throughout the game, it finished 3 -...
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Parents Giving ‘Dog’s Abuse’ to Their Children’s Sports Coaches – November 24th, 2017
Over the past month, Jerry has heard from parents who see the heartbreak in their children when they’re not picked for their teams. One...
Call from the Dáil – November 24th, 2017
John Downing, political correspondent of the Irish Independent, steps into Michael O’Regan’s shoes this week. Are we on the brink of a General Election? http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_24_call.mp3
My Work Tools Stolen to the Tune of Thousands of Euro – November 24th,...
Conor contacted us about our discussion on crime this week and while he has respect for the work the Gardaí do, he has been...