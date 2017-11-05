Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Killarney Athletic Beaten In Munster Champions Trophy
Killarney Athletic have been beaten in the Munster Champions Trophy. They went down 3-2 after extra time in the semi-final to Janesboro.
Medical Matters
Dr. Eamon Shanahan was joined by Dr. Helena Moore, who is a consultant Neurologist to talk about mobility issues. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Med1.mp3
Can’t Sleep
With the majority of Kerry not being able to sleep at night, what simple solutions might be able to help? Deirdre spoke to Anne O'Donnell...
Knitting
Why is knitting so huge in Ireland over the past few years? Well Deirdre spoke to Events Director of the Knitting and Stitching show...