Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review

Padraig Harnett Report 1
Cuala Crowned Dublin Senior Hurling Champions For Third Time
Cuala have been crowned Dublin senior hurling champions for the third year in a row. They've defeated Kilmacud Crokes in today's final at Parnell Park...
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Citizen Information | October
Mary Corkery talks about how the changes in the recent budget will affect your entitlements and social welfare payment, what landlords have to provide...
Driving
Does the driving test prepare drivers properly for driving in the real world? Deirdre spoke to driving instructor Gordon Sheehy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Driving.mp3
Brandon fishing heritage
Catriona Ni Churrain and fisherman Mike Murphy spoke to Deirdre regarding capturing Brandon's rich fishing heritage. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Fishing.mp3