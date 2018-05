There are underage Cup Finals down for decision tomorrow.

Matches also go ahead in the VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League.

There’s a change of time and venue for Kerry’s SSE Airtricity U15 League game on Sunday.

Due to the unavailability of Pat O Brien Park, the match against Cobh Ramblers will instead be played at John Murphy Memorial Park.

Kick-off is put back to 3 o’clock.